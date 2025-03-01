DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 11th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 191.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

