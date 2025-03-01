Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.