DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

