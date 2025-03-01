DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $8,844,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,851.44. This represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,662 shares of company stock worth $133,190,353. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

