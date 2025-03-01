Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Up 1.1 %

Dover stock opened at $198.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $163.71 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.