Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.26 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.