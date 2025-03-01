Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 355.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

