Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,115 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 41,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.90 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

