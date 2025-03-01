Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6,902.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.