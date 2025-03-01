Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Humana by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,097,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.34. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

