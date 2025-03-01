Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $900,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 671,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,429. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

