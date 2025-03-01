Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ECVT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 1,844,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,251,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 553,590 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 868,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

