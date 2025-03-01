Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Element Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Element Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE ESI opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
