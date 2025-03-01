Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Element Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ESI opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

