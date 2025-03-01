Elixir deUSD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $288.70 Million (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $288.70 million and $732,020.09 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 288,646,352 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 288,646,351.99. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00021826 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,280,494.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.