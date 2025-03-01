Enero Group Limited (EGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 10th

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

