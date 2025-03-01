Enero Group Limited (EGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 10th

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Enero Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.
About Enero Group
