Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Entergy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $87.29 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

