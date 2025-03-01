Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ZM Q1 Earnings

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.05.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,008,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,619.62. This represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,430,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

