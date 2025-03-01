Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

