Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.920-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

