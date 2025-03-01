Everus (NYSE:ECG) Director Purchases $53,228.00 in Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Everus stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72. Everus has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,650,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

