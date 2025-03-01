Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Evome Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDZF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Evome Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Evome Medical Technologies Company Profile

Evome Medical Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

