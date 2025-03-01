Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Evome Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNDZF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Evome Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Evome Medical Technologies Company Profile
