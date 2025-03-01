Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.35. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
