Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.35. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

