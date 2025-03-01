Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

