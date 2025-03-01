Factorial Partners LLC Buys 19,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

