Factorial Partners LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 739.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

AutoNation stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

