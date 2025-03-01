Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in nVent Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

