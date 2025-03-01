Fawwad Qureshi Sells 1,373 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. The trade was a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36.

Trupanion Stock Up 2.8 %

TRUP stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Trupanion by 988.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

