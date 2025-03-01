Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,472,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573,314 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 422,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17,256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 509,054 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.