Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLDB opened at $50.42 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
