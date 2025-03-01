Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $177.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

