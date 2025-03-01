Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) CFO Benjamin Louis Schmitt Buys 500 Shares

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Louis Schmitt bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $124,221.12. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Louis Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Benjamin Louis Schmitt bought 500 shares of Finward Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,565.00.

Shares of FNWD opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

