Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Director Martin P. Alwin Acquires 911 Shares

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Martin P. Alwin purchased 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,332.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042.81. This trade represents a 91.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Finward Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

