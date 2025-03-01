First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Director Adam Elliot Paul Acquires 74,850 Shares of Stock

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Adam Elliot Paul bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,234,770.51.

FCR.UN opened at C$16.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.19 and a 52-week high of C$18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

