First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Director Adam Elliot Paul Acquires 74,850 Shares of Stock

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Adam Elliot Paul bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,234,770.51.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
FCR.UN opened at C$16.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.19 and a 52-week high of C$18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.