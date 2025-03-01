First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

FHN opened at $21.55 on Friday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 28.1% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

