First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 889,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,937. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
