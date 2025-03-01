First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 889,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,937. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

