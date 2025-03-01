First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $34,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

