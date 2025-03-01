First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 1,627.7% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FID opened at $16.72 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

