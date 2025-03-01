FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $201.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.67.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $98,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,138,000 after buying an additional 166,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $176.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.23. FirstService has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

