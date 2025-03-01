FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $201.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.67.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
NASDAQ:FSV opened at $176.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.23. FirstService has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
