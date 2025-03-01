Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 410,460 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Chevron worth $2,881,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

