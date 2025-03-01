Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 447,513 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,513 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.38% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,242,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $85.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

