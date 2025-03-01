Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 76,368 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Rio Tinto Group worth $1,035,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 693,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.51 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.