Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $659.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,313,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,399 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 35.91% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $659,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.