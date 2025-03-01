Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,714 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco QQQ worth $887,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

