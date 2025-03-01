Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $670.07 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $666.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

