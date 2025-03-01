Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,977 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Boston Scientific worth $518,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

