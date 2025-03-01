Fiske (LON:FKE) Posts Earnings Results

Fiske (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fiske had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 8.83%.

FKE opened at GBX 62 ($0.78) on Friday. Fiske has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.40.

In August 1973 Clive Harrison founded Fiske & Co Over half a century later the business is still thriving.Fiske plc is a public company listed on the AIM Market and is one of the few remaining independent investment and wealth management firms in London. We provide a range of investment services to private, corporate and institutional clients including private investors, trustees, charities, pension funds and their professional advisers.

