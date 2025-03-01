Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

