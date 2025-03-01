Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

