Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

