Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $9.62 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $733.15 and its 200-day moving average is $754.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

